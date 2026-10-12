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    Kazakhstan claims bronze at Paris 2026 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Series

    10:26, 12 October 2026

    Kazakh Mariya Sevostyanova won bronze at the Paris 2026 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Series, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan wins bronze at Paris 2026 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Series
    Photo credit: NOC

    In the women’s 57 kg finals opening round, Mariya Sevostyanova beat Wei Chun-lin 2:0. In the next round, she defeated Luca Patakfalvi 2:0.

    In the final bout, she lost to Maria Clara Pacheco of Brazil 0:2.

    To note, the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final 2026 will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, from November 27 to November 29, 2026.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev bagged silver at the WTT China Youth Smash held in Beijing.

    Sport Taekwondo Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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