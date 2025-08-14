1st World Military Qazaq Kuresi Challenge kicks off in Kazakh capital

It brings together athletes from 25 countries to compete in 16 men’s and women’s weight categories ranging from 48kg to 100kg.

Photo credit: Kazakh Defence Ministry

Wrestlers of the Kazakh Armed Forces and State Guard Service are set to defend the country’s colors at the event.

Photo credit: Kazakh Defence Ministry

Kazakhstan was granted the right to host the Military Kazakh Wrestling (Qazaq Kuresi) Challenge at the 79th CISM General Assembly held in Tanzania in 2024.

The Military Kazakh Wrestling (Qazaq Kuresi) Challenge is dated to the 100th anniversary of Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova. An exhibition featuring archival documents, photographs and artifacts, yurts, national exponents and pieces of Kazakh arts will be held as part of the event.

