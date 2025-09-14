Kazakhstan sweeps 7 medals at EuroSkills Herning 2025 in Denmark

The national team achieved its best-ever result by sweeping seven Medallions for Excellence — a first in the country’s history of participation.

The championship brought together nearly 600 top young professionals under 25 from 32 European countries. Kazakh college students competed in 25 skill categories, including: Web technologies, Mechatronics, CAD engineering graphics, Network administration, Graphic design and more.

Photo credit: Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry

The team boasts outstanding results in the following areas:

Web Technologies — Mukhametzhan Agybay (Astana Polytechnic College), also honored with the Best of Nation award.

Mechatronics (Team) — Artem Mochinsky (East Kazakhstan, Ust-Kamenogorsk Polytechnic College) and Danil Turapin (Astana Polytechnic College)

Graphic Design — Bagyzhan Koishybayev (Aktobe, Polytechnic College)

Network & System Administration (Team) — Danil Lapenko (Astana) and Gleb Saulenko (Kostanay Region)

CAD Engineering Design — Bakdaulet Kuanish (Atyrau Region, S. Mukashev Polytechnic College).

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry

As earlier reported, the 10th edition of the regional WorldSkills-2025 championships began in the Kazakh capital on May 16.