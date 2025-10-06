Kazakhstan sweeps 3 medals at Asian Artistic Swimming Championships

Kazakhstan grabbed gold in the Team Technical final.

Eduard Kim and Karina Magrupova took home silver in the Mixed Duo Free, while Arina Pushkina and Yasmin Tuyakova added bronze to the country’s tally in the Duo Technical event.

The 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships are held from October 4 to October 8 in Ahmedabad.

On Day 1, Kazakhstan bagged five medals, including three gold.

Astana’s Mussin clocked 23.74 in the men’s 50 butterfly finals to win the championship title.