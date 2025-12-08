Kazakh junior triathletes shine at Asia Championships in Jeddah
Kazakh athletes secured podium finishes and ranking among the top 10 competitors at the Asia Triathlon Youth & U15 Championships, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The tournament in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, brought together 114 athletes from 21 countries. Kazakhstan was represented by seven young triathletes: Alua Nurmuhamet, Kaleriya Shneider, Aida Kim, Arseniy Shevchenko, Murat Alham, Matvei Shevnin, and Eraly Seitbek.
Kazakh athletes achieved the following results:
U15 Women
1st place — Alua Nurmuhamet, 29:19
2nd place — Kaleriya Shneider, 29:22
Youth Women
9th — Aida Kim, 30:52
U15 Men
9th — Eraly Seitbek, 28:25
Youth Men
4th — Arseniy Shevchenko, 26:57
5th — Alham Murat, 27:02
7th — Matvei Shevnin, 27:09
These results gave Kazakhstan gold and silver in the U15 Women category, while all remaining athletes placed within the top 10 in their respective divisions.
