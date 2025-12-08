Kazakh junior triathletes shine at Asia Championships in Jeddah

The tournament in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, brought together 114 athletes from 21 countries. Kazakhstan was represented by seven young triathletes: Alua Nurmuhamet, Kaleriya Shneider, Aida Kim, Arseniy Shevchenko, Murat Alham, Matvei Shevnin, and Eraly Seitbek.

Kazakh athletes achieved the following results:

U15 Women

1st place — Alua Nurmuhamet, 29:19

2nd place — Kaleriya Shneider, 29:22

Youth Women

9th — Aida Kim, 30:52

U15 Men

9th — Eraly Seitbek, 28:25

Youth Men

4th — Arseniy Shevchenko, 26:57

5th — Alham Murat, 27:02

7th — Matvei Shevnin, 27:09

These results gave Kazakhstan gold and silver in the U15 Women category, while all remaining athletes placed within the top 10 in their respective divisions.

