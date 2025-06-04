Kazakhstan, Sweden keen on strengthening trade and economic cooperation

The parties discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-Swedish cooperation, focusing on broadening economic ties, as well as engagement in trade and investments.

The Kazakh Deputy Minister informed the Swedish delegation about institutional reforms that have been implemented in Kazakhstan over the recent years and efforts to build a more diversified and future-oriented economy.

In view of this, Deputy Minister Vassilenko expressed the interest in enhancing cooperation with the leading Swedish companies in manufacturing industry, “green” technologies, sustainable development, digitalization and innovations, urging to double the efforts to increase the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Sweden.

Director General Melander pointed out to the great potential to boost bilateral economic partnership and expressed the readiness of the Swedish side to facilitate business ties and exchange of experience in sustainable trade policies, digital transformation, transport and logistics sectors, geological research and production of rare earth metals.

Both sides confirmed their intention to continue discussing the improvement of framework conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan and Sweden.

The meeting, held in an atmosphere of openness and mutual understanding, became another step in strengthening Kazakh-Swedish trade, economic and investment cooperation.

