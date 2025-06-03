Kazakhstan, BIS discuss cooperation issues

During the meeting, Permanent Representative Torebayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the BIS in the areas of financial stability and the development of modern banking technologies. Special attention was given to experience-sharing in the regulation of digital assets and central bank supervision.

The interlocutors discussed Kazakhstan’s pioneering initiative to establish a pilot zone called CryptoCity, announced by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Astana International Forum 2025. The project will become the first regulated platform in the region for the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment for goods and services.

Andréa Maechler expressed the BIS’s interest in learning from Kazakhstan’s regulatory approach to digital assets and affirmed the Bank’s readiness for expert-level cooperation in the field.

In conclusion, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening collaboration on financial stability, digital innovation, and the implementation of international standards in the banking sector.

