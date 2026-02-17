Construction activity grows across Kazakhstan, Statistics Bureau

This January the country’s construction volume rose by 14.4% to 172 billion tenge due to an increase in the housing construction and repair works by 2.2 times and buildings by 57.8%.

To note, 1.29 million sq. m new facilities were commissioned in total, including 727.6 thousand sq. m of multi-apartment buildings and 359.8 thousand sq. m of individual houses.

Besides, three schools for 1,080 student places and two preschools for 332 places were opened.

Construction of roads, railways, and metro constitutes the largest share up to 30.1% of total, non-residential buildings account for 9.2% and esidential buildings for 11.4%.

The highest construction rate growth was seen in Karaganda region by 39.4%, by 36.7% in Turkistan region, by 35.1% in North Kazakhstan, by 23.4% in Aktobe region, by 21.4% in Zhetysu region, by 19.1% in West Kazakhstan region, by 11.3% in Kyzylorda region, by 30.8% in Astana, and by 18.3% in Almaty.