Kazakhstan surpasses 2025 housing goals as construction surges 15%

It was noted that this represents modern housing for 154,300 families.

According to the deputy minister, the achieved indicators exceed the targets set in the President’s election program, which envisioned the commissioning of 15.9 million square meters of housing in 2025.

Kazhkenov also highlighted the steady growth of the construction sector.

He said that the construction volume increased by 14.7% year-over-year, reaching 8.1 trillion tenge over the reporting period.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan's housing sector is poised for significant growth.