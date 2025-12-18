EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan surpasses 2025 housing goals as construction surges 15%

    21:15, 18 December 2025

    Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Kuandyk Kazhkenov announced that Kazakhstan commissioned 16.9 million square meters of residential space between January and November 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan surpasses 2025 housing goals as construction surges 15%
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayabergenov/Qazinform

    It was noted that this represents modern housing for 154,300 families.

    According to the deputy minister, the achieved indicators exceed the targets set in the President’s election program, which envisioned the commissioning of 15.9 million square meters of housing in 2025.

    Kazhkenov also highlighted the steady growth of the construction sector.

    He said that the construction volume increased by 14.7% year-over-year, reaching 8.1 trillion tenge over the reporting period.

    As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan's housing sector is poised for significant growth.

    Kazakhstan Housing Construction Development Industry Economy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All