EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Afghanistan issues over 200,000 visas to foreign nationals in 2025

    16:46, 2 September 2026

    Afghanistan issued 203,693 visas to foreign nationals over the past year, government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    Afghanistan issues over 200,000 visas to foreign nationals in 2025
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Mujahid said Afghanistan had expanded economic cooperation with neighboring countries and major regional and international powers as part of what he described as a balanced, economy-focused foreign policy.

    He said senior Afghan officials from various government institutions made 93 overseas visits during the year to strengthen political relations and expand trade and commercial ties.

    Mujahid also said passport services for Afghan citizens are now fully operational at 28 Afghan diplomatic missions and consulates abroad.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Afghanistan discussed banking infrastructure development to expand mutual trade. 

    World News Afghanistan Travel
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All