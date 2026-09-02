Afghanistan issues over 200,000 visas to foreign nationals in 2025

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Mujahid said Afghanistan had expanded economic cooperation with neighboring countries and major regional and international powers as part of what he described as a balanced, economy-focused foreign policy.

He said senior Afghan officials from various government institutions made 93 overseas visits during the year to strengthen political relations and expand trade and commercial ties.

Mujahid also said passport services for Afghan citizens are now fully operational at 28 Afghan diplomatic missions and consulates abroad.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Afghanistan discussed banking infrastructure development to expand mutual trade.