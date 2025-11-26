Kazakhstan supplies nearly 227,000 tons of lentils to Türkiye

On the sidelines of the AgroFood Summit 2025 in Mersin, Türkiye, representatives of the National Company “Prodcorporation” and the Turkish Grain Board held talks to strengthen their strategic partnership in the agricultural sector.

Türkiye continues to be the main importer of lentils. The country purchased 141,000 tons in 2024, and in the first nine months of 2025 imports reached 226.8 thousand tons.

Participants noted that Kazakh products enjoy stable demand thanks to their high quality, reliable supply volumes, and well-established logistics routes.

“Kazakhstan has steadily pursued a policy of diversifying its sown areas, and the results are already evident. In 2025, the legume harvest exceeded 1 million tons for the first time, with lentils accounting for 80 percent of the total. Prodcorporation is ready to supply a wide range of agricultural products — food-grade wheat, legumes, and oilseeds — in line with the needs of the Turkish Grain Board under long-term contracts,” said First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Prodcorporation Ildar Ismagulov.

The sides also exchanged experience in stock management, market regulation, procurement campaigns, and the organization of export deliveries.

The Turkish Grain Board performs functions similar to those of Prodcorporation, including financing grain production, purchasing wheat for the state reserve, and maintaining stable prices on the domestic market.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh farms have purchased 25,000 units of agricultural machinery in 2025.