Kazakh farms purchase 25,000 units of agricultural machinery in 2025

“The Ministry of Agriculture continues to expand state support measures to modernize agricultural machinery and implement advanced technologies in production. One of the main tools remains investment subsidies, reimbursing 15% to 30% of the equipment cost depending on its priority. In addition, the state subsidizes loan and lease interest rates — up to 6% for priority machinery and up to 15% for other types,” the ministry said.

The preferential leasing program also remains in effect, featuring a 5% annual interest rate and financing terms of up to seven years. According to the ministry, 250 billion tenge has been allocated for this mechanism in 2025. These measures have contributed to an accelerated renewal of the machine and tractor fleet, which has now reached 6.5%.

According to KazAgroFinance JSC, agricultural producers acquired 10,500 units of machinery worth 228.5 billion tenge in 2024, marking a 37% increase over the previous year. Demand for self-propelled equipment rose especially sharply, with 4,729 tractors purchased (+66%) and 924 combines (+80% compared to 2023).

As of November 1, 2025, 10,072 units of machinery worth 255 billion tenge have been leased, which is 10% higher than in the same period last year.

Overall, Kazakh farms have purchased 25,000 units of agricultural machinery in 2025.

Kazakhstan hosts 10 factories manufacturing self-propelled machinery, producing tractors, combines, sprayers, and a broad array of agricultural equipment.

Kazakhstan also functions as a manufacturing hub for assembling machinery from leading global brands like John Deere and CLAAS. Consequently, domestic producers now meet about 90% of the country’s demand for tractors and combines, enhancing the sector’s technological independence and supporting national food security.

