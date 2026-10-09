Kazakhstan suggests building pool of international projects on Caspian Sea preservation

Speaking at the Caspian Environmental Summit, the Head of State said the proposed projects should cover both the sea itself and the river basins that feed it. He emphasized the need to restore water flows, river deltas and wetlands, as well as modernize hydraulic infrastructure.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that grants, concessional lending and other climate finance instruments could support these efforts.

The President also stressed the importance of completing the establishment of a permanent Secretariat of the Tehran Convention, describing it as a vital mechanism for ensuring continuity, coordination and oversight of agreements reached.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to promoting the creation of an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations, aimed at improving global water governance while giving priority attention to the environmental condition of the Caspian Sea. He said water security should occupy a prominent place on the international agenda alongside food, energy and climate security.

He expressed confidence that the Caspian states and their partners possess the necessary political dialogue, legal framework, scientific expertise and institutions to preserve the sea for future generations.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warned Caspian Sea crisis poses serious economic risks. He also called for closer regional cooperation to protect the Caspian Sea’s biodiversity.