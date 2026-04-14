Kazakhstan submits its national report on safety obligations to IAEA in Vienna

On April 13-24, the IAEA is hosting the 10th meeting of the contracting parties to the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS) in Vienna, where national reports on implementing safety obligations are being reviewed.

The Kazakhstani delegation is led by Darkhan Aliakparov, Chairman of the Committee of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control under the Nuclear Energy Agency.

Kazakhstan has submitted its fifth national report under the Convention on Nuclear Safety. The presentation highlighted current developments and future plans for the national nuclear infrastructure, along with initiatives aimed at maintaining robust nuclear and radiation safety standards.

The report placed particular focus on nuclear energy development, as Kazakhstan is pursuing the construction of two nuclear power plants. Notably, Russia’s state corporation Rosatom has been selected to lead the international consortium for the inaugural project.

Significant progress in strengthening the state regulatory framework was stressed, specifically the establishment of the Nuclear Energy Agency and the Committee of Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control to ensure independent oversight of atomic energy utilization.

It was noted that Kazakhstan is consistently implementing international standards and best practices, including IAEA requirements.

During the meeting, Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to openness, global cooperation, and higher nuclear safety standards. The national report highlighted significant progress in building nuclear infrastructure and strengthening regulatory systems in line with international obligations, the country’s Nuclear Energy Agency said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan expands scientific infrastructure for peaceful atom.