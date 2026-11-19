The minister noted that Kazakhstan has 11 national sports, with federations for Qazaq quresi and togyzkumalak (a traditional Kazakh strategy board game) now established in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Myrzabossynov also announced that the Secretary General of the Olympic Council of Asia is expected to visit Kazakhstan soon, adding that the country has already submitted a bid to include Qazaq quresi in the Asian Indoor Games program.

The minister also noted that togyzkumalak continues to gain popularity both in Kazakhstan and abroad, with world and Asian championships held regularly.

He added that Kazakhstan would continue efforts to have the traditional game included in international multisport events.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan would host five world championships and the UEFA Congress for the first time in 2027.