Kazakhstan's Shevchenko reaches Adelaide International quarterfinals in Australia

In the round of 16, the Kazakhstani tennis player faced Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics and defeated the world No. 55 in straight sets, 6–3, 7–6.

For a spot in the semifinals, Shevchenko will take on Ugo Humbert, who is currently ranked 36th in the world.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has become one of only three countries represented in the world’s top 10 tennis rankings for both men and women, alongside the United States and Italy. In addition, the women’s national team of Kazakhstan is ranked among the top 10 teams worldwide in the Billie Jean King Cup standings.