Kazakhstan, North Macedonia explore introduction of bilateral visa-free regime for national passport holders

The sides discussed a wide range of issues touching upon political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian aspects of interaction. Particular attention was paid to ramping up cooperation in such promising areas as investments, transportation, mobility of citizens, etc.

“North Macedonia is one of Kazakhstan’s important partners in the Balkan region. We attach great importance to the comprehensive development of multifaceted relations with your country. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states for 30 years, a positive dynamics of interaction in priority areas has been maintained,” Minister Nurtleu emphasized.

The Kazakh side expressed gratitude to North Macedonia for the participation of a representative delegation in the Astana International Forum, headed by President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. This step serves as clear evidence of the strengthening bilateral dialogue and mutual interest in the development of multilateral cooperation, he said.

The ministers reaffirmed mutual willingness to deepen the legal framework and intensify visits at all levels, as well as exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda. The prospects for introducing a bilateral visa-free regime for holders of national passports were discussed as well.

The talks ended with signing the Program of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries for 2025-2027, that lays the foundation for a structured and forward-looking approach of multidimensional partnership and gives a new impetus to the interaction between the foreign ministries.