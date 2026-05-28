Today, collaboration goes beyond formal declarations, involving uninterrupted operation of infrastructure, increased hydrocarbon processing and expansion of export and transit capacities.

To note, Kazakhstan advocates for using these opportunities to ensure regional energy security.

Modernization of the gas transportation system remains a central focus.

Kazakhstan’s geography and technical readiness enable it to play a fundamental role in transiting Russian natural gas to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, while also supporting reverse flows back to Russia.

This multi-directional capacity makes Kazakhstan’s pipelines a vital artery of the continent.

Another important and long-standing example of cooperation remains the processing of raw gas from Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak field at Russia’s Orenburg gas processing plant.

This partnership demonstrates sustainable industrial and economic collaboration, with shared technological capacity benefiting both economies.

Kazakhstan prioritizes the development of reliable logistics routes and planned infrastructure modernization.

This pragmatic approach generates additional revenue, strengthens economic connectivity across Central Asia, and effectively establishes Kazakhstan as a continental gas hub.

In 2025, railway cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia showed positive growth, with freight traffic volume reaching 92.1 million tons - 3.5% more than in 2024.