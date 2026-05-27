Kazakhstan-Russia freight traffic hits 92.1mn tons

Transit operations contributed most to the increase: Russian exports transiting through Kazakhstan rose by 16.1% to 17.3 million tons, while Kazakh exports transiting through Russia grew by 20.4% to 21.5 million tons.

A key driver of cargo flow expansion was the Intergovernmental Agreement on Rail Transit Transportation, signed in Moscow in November 2025, which already delivers practical results and creates conditions for further expansion of cooperation.

From January to April 2026: exports from Kazakhstan (coal, ferrous metals, fertilizers) transiting through Russia increased by 70,000 tons, reaching 7 million tons. Meanwhile, Russian cargo transported via Kazakhstan (oil products, ferrous metals, grain, foodstuffs) exceeded 12 million tons, showing growth of around 20%.