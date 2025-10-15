Kazakhstan strengthens food security ties under Belt and Road initiative

Addressing a panel session, Saparov said that food security had turned into a priority of the national and global agenda.

“One Belt, One Road is not only about logistics and infrastructure, it is also about new approaches to sustainable agricultural development, which Kazakhstan is ready to actively share,” he said.

The Minister provided a detailed overview of Kazakhstan’s achievements in agriculture. In 2024, the country's gross agricultural output increased by 13.7%. Grain harvest reached 26.7 million tons, oilseeds - 3.2 million tons, and vegetables - 3.9 million tons. The livestock sector also saw an increase: meat production rose by 4.3%, while milk production rose by 4.4%.

Today, Kazakhstan exports its agricultural products to 70 countries. The country ranks 10th in grain exports and 2nd in flour exports. Over the past five years, exports have grown 1.5 times. The volume of processed product exports reached $2.6 billion, having increased 2.3-fold.

“The transition from a raw materials-based model to the export of high-value added products is a strategic priority. This is a basis for enhancing domestic agricultural industry competitiveness on the global stage,” he highlighted.

Saparov stressed that Kazakhstan's state policy is focused on ensuring sustainable growth and technological modernization of the sector. A Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan is being elaborated, which will support commercial farms and poultry factories, expand financing, and set up new processing facilities. Due to systematic efforts, Kazakhstan has climbed up by 9 spots in the Global Food Security Index, ranking 32nd out of 113 countries.

During the conference, the Kazakh side expressed support for deepening cooperation in the field of food security, agrologistics, as well as science and technology in the agro-industrial complex under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The event ended with signing the Regulation on the Cooperation Mechanism for Food Safety in Import and Export among participating countries.

