Peanut cultivation project launched for first time in Zhetysu

The experiment turned out to be successful, and, according to the farmers, the region may soon launch its own brand of Zhetysu-grown product.

Kidney bean harvesting is now nearing completion. This season, the farmers planted three varieties of kidney beans for the first time on 200 hectares of land.

Photo credit: Zhetysu region's akimat

Previously, most farms in the district cultivated soybeans, corn, and sugar beets. This year, they decided to diversify their crops, and the results exceeded expectations, with yield ranging from 1.5 to 2 tons per hectare.

In addition to kidney beans, peanuts were planted for the first time in the region on a 1.5-hectare test field in the village of Kyzylagash.

The area’s hot climate creates favorable conditions for peanut cultivation.

“Peanuts are a promising crop - they contain up to 25% protein, enrich the soil with nitrogen, and can be used for oil production. Next year, we plan to expand peanut fields to 10-15 hectares and possibly create our own brand - Zhetysu peanuts,” Director of Zhetysu Zher LLP Saniyazov says.

The farm applies modern irrigation technologies, including sprinkler systems and intermittent watering, helping to conserve water and reduce manual labor.

With state support, the farmers received subsidies for equipment and infrastructure.

“We have two sprinkler systems, and subsidies covered about 50% of the costs. We also plan to introduce drip irrigation,” Saniyazov added.

In total, nearly 62,000 hectares in Aksu district are used for agriculture - more than 28,000 for grain crops and over 14,000 for oilseeds,” he said.