Kazakhstan strengthens European ties with new consulate in Saarbrücken

The event was held at the Saarland Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK Saarland) and became an important milestone in the development of Kazakh‑German relations at the regional level.

Frank Thome, Chief Executive Officer of the Saarland Chamber of Industry and Commerce, has been appointed Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Saarbrücken. His professional experience and active engagement in fostering international economic cooperation will contribute to deepening trade and investment ties between Kazakhstan and the Federal State of Saarland.

At the opening ceremony, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Germany, Nurlan Onzhanov, delivered remarks. In his speech, the Ambassador emphasized the high level of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany, highlighting the growing importance of interregional cooperation and business contacts. He expressed confidence that the establishment of the Honorary Consulate would serve as an effective instrument for promoting economic, investment, humanitarian and regional links, as well as for enhancing the presence of Kazakhstani businesses in the Saar region.

The Minister-President of the Federal State of Saarland, Anke Rehlinger, underlined in her address the significance of Kazakhstan as a reliable partner of Germany in Central Asia, stressing the promising opportunities for expanding cooperation in industry, energy, innovation, digitalization, and vocational education. She expressed her support for the work of the Honorary Consulate and highlighted its role as an important platform for fostering direct contacts between business and civil society.

Hanno Dornseifer, President of the Saarland Chamber of Industry and Commerce, also delivered welcoming remarks, drawing attention to the potential of business cooperation and the strong interest of the regional business community in expanding ties with Kazakhstan.

A key moment of the ceremony was the presentation of the consular patent to Frank Thome, the newly appointed Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Saarbrücken. In his speech, he expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and confirmed his readiness to actively contribute to the development of trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and regional cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Saar region.

The opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Saarbrücken creates new opportunities for further strengthening Kazakh‑German relations and expanding Kazakhstan’s partnership with the Federal State of Saarland.

