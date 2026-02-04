Kazakhstan and Spain discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on current issues on the bilateral agenda, noting the progressive nature of Kazakhstani-Spanish relations. Special attention was paid to intensifying contacts at the highest and high levels, which further underscores the strategic character of cooperation between the two countries.

In the course of the meeting, the Kazakhstani diplomat briefed on the large-scale constitutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening the rule of law, enhancing institutional resilience, and expanding the rights and freedoms of citizens.

For his part, Spain’s State Secretary positively assessed the processes of political modernization in the country and expressed Madrid’s interest in further expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held meetings with the Chairman of U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast and Senator Steve Dainesring during his visit to the United States.