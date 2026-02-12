Kazakhstan strengthens energy security with Ekibastuz GRES-3

A major step toward enhancing the country’s energy security will be the expansion of Ekibastuz GRES-2, which is set to boost its installed capacity from 1 GW to 2.1 GW. The strategy also envisions the construction of the 2.64 GW Ekibastuz GRES-3, featuring advanced clean coal technologies, alongside a comprehensive modernization of Aksu GRES.

The ministry noted that expanding generation on this scale necessitates the proactive development of the country’s raw material base. Central to this effort is Bogatyr Coal LLP, responsible for 38% of Kazakhstan’s coal production. Backed by balance reserves of 2.4 billion tons, the company intends to gradually raise output from 42.7 million tons in 2024 to 45.2 million tons by 2026, with a long-term goal of 56.5 million tons per year by 2032.

A 360-billion-tenge investment program for 2026–2032 is set to underpin these plans. The funding will go toward major construction initiatives, including the rollout of advanced continuous cyclic-flow technology at the Severny coal mine and the development of additional waste storage facilities.

Part of the funding will also go toward upgrading the mining and transport equipment fleet, as well as modernizing and overhauling existing facilities, helping to secure reliable coal supplies for the expanding needs of the country’s energy industry.

