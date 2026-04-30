Kazakhstan strengthens cooperation with ADB on infrastructure projects

The main topic of the meeting was public-private partnership (PPP) projects being implemented with the participation of ADB.

The discussion focused on the implementation of key infrastructure projects aimed at developing social and energy infrastructure, attracting investment, and improving the quality of services for the population.

Active joint work with the Asian Development Bank was noted across all key projects - from developing solutions to supporting tender procedures and concluding agreements.

Thanks to coordination by the Agency, interaction with government bodies has become more systematic and efficient. Progress is being observed in project implementation, contractual work is intensifying, and closer cooperation is being formed. The Agency serves as a platform for dialogue with international organizations and ensures more convenient access to government bodies, Takeo Koike said, highlighting the coordinating role of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms in project implementation.

As an example of current cooperation, the progress of the project to construct a multidisciplinary university hospital in Karaganda with a capacity of 300 beds was reviewed. The project is currently at the tender stage to select a private partner, with participation from Kazakhstani and international companies.

Issues related to the implementation of a student dormitory construction project in Almaty at Satbayev Kazakh National Research Technical University were also discussed. It was noted that an advisory support agreement for the project had recently been signed, allowing the transition to the next stage - preparation of tender procedures and attraction of a private investor.

Special attention was also given to hydropower projects in Zhetysu region.

In turn, Asset Irgaliyev emphasized the importance of consistently developing PPP mechanisms and ensuring continued support for projects at all stages of their implementation.

The meeting made it possible to synchronize further work on key projects and outline the transition to their next stages of implementation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported ADB forecasts Kazakhstan’s 2026 GDP growth at 4.8%.