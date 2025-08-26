Kazakhstan storms into round of 16 at FIVB Men's U21 World Championships 2025
19:23, 26 August 2025
Kazakhstan’s men’s volleyball team has secured a spot in the playoffs of the FIVB Men's U21 World Championships 2025 in Jiangmen, China, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Before the decisive match, Kazakhstan stood in fifth place in Group B, with only the top four teams earning a spot in the round of 16.
Kazakhstan needed a win over South Korea to qualify — and secured it with a 3:1 victory.
As a result, the Kazakh team will now compete in the knockout stage of the World Championships.
