Kazakhstan steps up industrial investment talks

Olzhas Bektenov held a series of meetings on strengthening investment cooperation in the furtherance of the objectives set by the Head of State.

In particular, the Prime Minister met with Erlan Dosymbekov, Board Chairman of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council Association (KFICA), Jerome Boyet, Managing Director of Alstom Kazakhstan, and Adam Aleksiejuk, General Director of Polpharma Santo (Khimpharm JSC).

During the meeting with the head of KFICA, the sides discussed current issues of interaction with investment companies. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of strategically important infrastructure projects. The interlocutors also reviewed preparations for the upcoming 38th plenary session of the Foreign Investors’ Council.

The talks with Alstom Kazakhstan focused on the development of railway engineering and prospects for expanding the exports of finished products made by EKZ (Electric Locomotives Manufacturing Plant). The level of localization at the plant has increased from 10% to 35%.

Discussions with Polpharma Santo centered on the implementation of an investment project in the pharmaceutical industry. Khimpharm JSC plans to produce more than 80 items of active pharmaceutical ingredients in Kazakhstan, strengthening the country’s pharmaceutical independence and the sector’s long-term sustainability. Total investments by Polpharma Group in Kazakhstan's economy exceed $130 million, creating over 800 jobs. The company’s portfolio includes over 280 generic medicines across 12 therapeutic groups.

Following the meetings, Prime Minister Bektenov instructed relevant ministries and responsible agencies to further review and address the issues and proposals raised by the investors.

Qazinform previously reported that investments in Kazakhstan’s economy hit 18.5 trillion tenge.