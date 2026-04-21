Kazakhstan starts World Boxing Cup in Brazil with three wins

Five Kazakh boxers mounted the ring in the preliminaries.

Nazym Kyzaibay secured a victory over Türkiye’s Ayşen Taşkin in the 54kg 1/16 final.

Farukh Tokhtassunov defeated Ireland’s Jon McConnell in the 70kg round of 16, despite being knocked down twice, by a 3-2 split decision.

Dias Molzhigitov advanced to the 1/8 finals by defeating Japan’s Kai Toriyabe in the 80kg bout. The match ended in the second round.

Unfortunately, Zhanseri Kosherbayev was defeated by Ireland’s Jude Gallagher in the 60kg, and Daulet Tulemissov lost to Brazil’s Isaias Filho in the 90kg preliminaries, finishing their performance at the tournament.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s preliminary opponents for the 2026 World Boxing Cup in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, had been announced.