Kazakhstan starts preparations for 2027 agricultural season

"We need to start laying the foundation for a successful 2027 agricultural season now, including in terms of financing. Early financing has proven to be an effective tool for supporting farmers,” Bektenov said.

Baiterek Holding was instructed to ensure timely financing for agricultural producers, while particular attention will be given to securing sufficient supplies of high-quality seeds for the next sowing season.

Regional akimats were also tasked with meeting targets for mineral fertilizer use, increasing the share of elite seeds, and renewing agricultural machinery.

Bektenov also focused on preparations for the upcoming sugar beet harvest, including its collection and processing.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

“The akimats of Zhambyl and Zhetysu regions must ensure that sugar plants are fully prepared to receive and process the sugar beet harvest and that collection points operate without disruption. It is important to prevent queues and crop losses,” the Prime Minister said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and regional administrations were instructed to closely monitor the situation through the end of the harvesting campaign, ensure the timely completion of all work, and safeguard the harvested crops.

Any issues are to be addressed promptly through the Government’s operational headquarters, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin overseeing overall coordination.

Earlier, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Government to ensure the timely completion of the country’s harvesting campaign.