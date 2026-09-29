Kazakhstan forecasts above-average harvest despite drought

He noted that the agricultural sector continues to receive significant state support in line with the President’s instructions.

“Particular attention is being paid to subsidies aimed at ensuring the sustainable development of crop production and increasing agricultural yields. The President has emphasized that state support for agriculture should focus not simply on the amount of funding allocated, but above all on achieving tangible economic results. In this regard, completing the harvesting campaign efficiently and on time is one of the key conditions for meeting these objectives,” Bektenov said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that this year’s agricultural season has been challenging, with drought affecting several regions during the growing season and creating additional risks for crop yields.

“Despite this, the measures taken are expected to result in above-average yields. Grain quality also remains high, with more than 74% of the grain delivered for storage classified as Grade 3 or higher and showing high gluten content,” Bektenov said.

He added that the use of modern agricultural technologies and the timely application of fertilizers are also delivering tangible results.

Earlier, Kazakhstan projected a record oilseed harvest of more than 5 million tons this year.