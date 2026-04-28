Kazakhstan standardizes training of AI specialists

According to Sayasat Nurbek, AI disciplines have now been included in the curricula of all students, irrespective of the field of study.

"To train human resources to achieve this outcome, we have established the necessary regulatory framework. Artificial intelligence disciplines have become compulsory for all students, regardless of the major," the minister said.

A unified inter-university standard has also been approved, and the League of Academic Integrity has introduced guidelines on the use of AI in education.

Changes have also been made to the rules for preparing dissertations and awarding academic degrees. Faculty now have access to professional development courses, and universities are evaluated against specific KPIs for using AI.

"Thus, we have established a regulatory model that ensures the training of talent capable of creating applied solutions," Sayasat Nurbek emphasized.

Earlier, as Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan greenlighted 20 digital transformation roadmaps.