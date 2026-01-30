Kazakhstan’s foreign policy fundamentals updated in the Constitution

“The term 'republican referendum' has been changed to 'nationwide referendum' in the text of the Constitution. A provision has been formulated, according to which the people exercise power directly through a nationwide referendum and free elections, and also delegate the exercise of their power to state agencies,” Nurmukanov said.

Alongside, he said, constitutional provisions concerning the issues of the current law of Kazakhstan have been clarified. The procedure for the application of international treaties within the territory of the country will be determined by laws.

The constitutional norm regulating property relations has been supplemented. The use of property must serve the interests of society and the state, must not harm the environment, and must not infringe upon the rights and legally protected interests of other persons.

The provision that the state language of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the Kazakh language has been preserved.

“The fundamentals of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy have been updated. The Republic of Kazakhstan respects the principles and norms of international law, pursues a foreign policy of peace and cooperation with interested countries, non-interference in their internal affairs and the peaceful settlement of international disputes,” he highlighted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the first draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution was presented at the Constitutional Reform Commission's meeting today.