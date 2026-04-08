Kazakhstan speeds up judicial selection exam process

According to Ospanova, a total of 12 judicial selection exams were held in 2025, with 1,365 candidates participating.

The composition of the qualification commission has also been updated by 40%.

“The frequency of the commission’s meetings has increased significantly: whereas they were previously held once a month, they are now conducted up to four times. As a result, the overall duration of the exam process has been reduced from one and a half years to three months. To improve the quality of testing, the question database has been fully updated, with 1,000 new questions developed instead of the previous 300,” she said at a press conference on the results of the Supreme Judicial Council’s activities for 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Parliament approves the draft law on the Alatau City special legal regime.