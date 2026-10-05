Kazakhstan speeds up cargo transit with digital solutions

According to the Government’s press service, the Digital Trade Corridor platform has been introduced along the TITR, bringing the railway systems of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia together through a single-window system. The Tez Customs module has further streamlined the process by enabling paperless customs transit clearance and reducing processing times from eight hours to just 30 minutes.

As a result of these measures, cargo delivery times along the TITR have fallen from 38 days to 13-17 days. The goal is to further reduce transit times to a consistent 10-12 days for shipments traveling from China to ports in Georgia and Türkiye.

Digitalization is also expanding into passenger rail services. Kazakhstan’s railways have introduced an online train tracking service using GPS technology, allowing passengers to monitor their trains in real time.

At the same time, passenger trains are being equipped with OneWeb and Starlink satellite internet, providing connection speeds of up to 100 Mbps even on remote sections of the network. Passengers also have access to a free basic package for using messaging apps.

In civil aviation, the expansion of direct interregional flights is allowing passengers to travel between regions without connecting through major transport hubs.

Kazakhstan has also introduced a 12-year duty-free regime for cargo aircraft to support air freight. Procedures for exporting certain categories of goods, including aviation-related products, to CIS countries have also been simplified.

As written before, Tbilisi Dry Port to invest up to $55 mln in Middle Corridor expansion.