Kazakhstan-Spain scientific cooperation discussed in Madrid

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of scientific and educational cooperation between Kazakhstan and Spain, including interaction between the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NAS RK) and CSIC.

The Kazakh ambassador informed about the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan’s scientific policy, including the adoption of the law on science and technological policy, the increase in funding for research, support for young scientists, and the expansion of international partnerships.

The Spanish side presented CSIC’s experience in organizing interdisciplinary research and proposed that Kazakhstani scientists consider participation in the Plataformas Temáticas Interdisciplinares (PTI) thematic interdisciplinary platforms that bring together researchers from various fields to address global challenges.

The parties also discussed opportunities for participation of Kazakhstani and Spanish research teams in international grant programs, including Horizon Europe, as well as prospects for joint research and academic exchanges.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in organizing the first online meeting to define priority areas for cooperation.

