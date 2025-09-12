Kazakhstan partners with Spain to build sanitaryware plant in Kyzylorda region

The parties discussed the joint implementation of an investment project to construct a modern sanitaryware plant in the Öndiris Industrial Zone of the Kyzylorda region. The new facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of up to 500,000 units, including installation systems and other sanitary components. The products will be supplied to both the domestic market and exported to Central Asian countries. The total investment is estimated at approximately 70 million euro. The project is expected to create around 300 new jobs in the region.

Minister Nurtleu emphasized Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to attracting leading international companies to its regions. He assured that the government will provide comprehensive support for the project, which is poised to become a driver of industrial development and enhance the Kyzylorda region’s export potential.

For his part, CEO Magrans noted that Roca Group views Kazakhstan as a strategic hub for expanding its business in Central Asia. According to him, the country’s favorable industrial and logistical position, along with its supportive business environment, makes Kazakhstan a logical choice for the company's regional expansion.

Roca Group is a global leader in the sanitaryware industry, operating 78 factories and employing more than 20,000 people worldwide.

