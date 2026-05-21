Kazakhstan sows nearly 9 mln ha of crops

Grain crops make up the largest share of the planted area at 5.5 million ha, followed by oilseed crops with 2.3 million ha and fodder crops with 642,000 ha. Other crops include cotton (166,000 ha), vegetables (102,000 ha), melons and gourds (77,000 ha), potatoes (93,000 ha), and sugar beet (22,000 ha).

The sowing campaign is progressing actively across Kazakhstan’s key grain-producing regions, with 2 million ha already planted in Akmola region and 1.3 million ha each in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Strong progress is also being seen in Kazakhstan’s southern and southeastern regions, where spring fieldwork is nearing completion. Sowing operations have reached 98.1% in Zhambyl region, 97.5% in Zhetysu region, and 96.1% in Almaty region.

Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector is backed by a large fleet of machinery, including 133,900 tractors, around 5,600 high-performance seeding complexes, 71,400 seeders, and 188,500 tillage machines, while technical support for farmers is provided through a nationwide network of 70 service centers.

One of the key priorities in preparing and carrying out the sowing campaign remains ensuring access to mineral fertilizers for agricultural producers.

For 2026, the planned fertilizer application volume is set at 2.3 million tons. According to regional authorities, contracts have already been signed for the supply of 1.4 million tons, while 1.2 million tons have already been delivered.

To improve fertilizer affordability for farmers, regional budgets have allocated 56.3 billion tenge in 2026 for fertilizer subsidies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that irrigation work has started on rice fields in Kyzylorda region.