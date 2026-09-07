Kazakhstan, South Korea to launch joint meat production project

The agreement was reached during the Kazakhstan-Korea Business Forum in Almaty.

The production facility will be built in Kazakhstan, with Samsar Investment representing the Kazakh side. Total investment from both parties amounts to $1.3 million. In addition, Kazakhstan will export 1,000 tonnes of beef worth $13 million to South Korea, while Samsar Investment will supply 3,000 tonnes of refined sunflower oil monthly.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Trade and Integration

Overall, commercial documents worth $54.8 million were signed at the forum, which gathered more than 200 business representatives from both countries.

The Korean side was represented by a delegation of about 100 companies, including the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA).

The meeting followed the Korea Import Expo 2026 in Seoul, where 15 Kazakh companies showcased agricultural and food products, highlighting strong interest from Korean businesses.

Trade between Kazakhstan and South Korea continues to grow. Bilateral turnover reached $3.17 billion in 2025, up 1.3% from 2024 ($3.13 billion). In January-June 2026, trade totaled $1.3 billion, with Kazakh exports rising by 17.2%.

Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aidar Abildabekov stressed that South Korea is a key partner for Kazakhstan, noting the importance of expanding exports of finished goods and products with high added value.

The forum concluded with an exhibition of Kazakh products and a dinner featuring domestic meat dishes, including beef and lamb steaks presented by Terra from Merke.