Kazakhstan, South Korea to launch dual-degree program in AI and information security

The initiative was discussed during a meeting between Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek and the leadership of Seoul Cyber University (SCU), which highlighted the growing partnership between the South Korean university and Almaty University of Humanities and Economics (AHEU).

Cooperation between AHEU and SCU is one example of the expanding international educational ties between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea. In December 2025, the two universities signed a Memorandum of Understanding, laying the groundwork for a strategic partnership in higher education.

Under the agreements reached, the universities plan to introduce a joint dual-degree bachelor's program in Information Security and Artificial Intelligence (6B06107).

The program aims to expand international education opportunities for Kazakh students, allowing them to study at both universities, access their academic resources and earn two degrees — one from AHEU and one from SCU.

Under the proposed 1+2+1 model, students will spend their first and fourth years at AHEU and their second and third years at SCU, gaining experience in two different academic environments while expanding their international professional networks, developing expertise in information technology and artificial intelligence, and strengthening their competitiveness in the labor market.

The partnership between AHEU and SCU reflects the two institutions' shared interest in developing modern international education formats, promoting academic mobility, and training a new generation of specialists in information security, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Japan agreed to strengthen cooperation in higher education and science.