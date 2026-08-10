Kazakhstan, Japan to boost cooperation in higher education and science

The sides discussed promising areas for further development of the Kazakh-Japanese cooperation in higher education, science, and academic exchanges, according to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Special attention was given to expanding inter-university cooperation and implementing joint educational and research initiatives. The parties explored opportunities to enhance academic mobility, facilitate the exchange of experience among faculty and researchers, and strengthen direct partnerships between higher education institutions in Kazakhstan and Japan. The sides emphasized the importance of creating new opportunities for joint personnel training, conducting research, and implementing academic projects.

During the meeting, Minister Nurbek invited the rector of Tokyo Metropolitan University to participate in the Strategic Partners Forum scheduled for this November in Astana. The forum will provide a platform for further discussions on cooperation prospects and the establishment of new partnerships between leading universities in Kazakhstan and international universities.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their interest in further developing academic and scientific interaction and expressed their readiness to give new impetus to the practical implementation of joint initiatives.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Japan discussed the relevant issues on the global water agenda and prospects for cooperation in water resources management.