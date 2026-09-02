Kazakhstan, South Korea explore projects in AI and industry

The meeting held in Astana underscored the steady development of political dialogue, trade and economic ties, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

Issagaliyev emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in expanding the bilateral agenda through concrete and mutually beneficial projects in areas such as industrial cooperation, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and education.

The Korean side reaffirmed its readiness to intensify practical cooperation and maintain a high level of political dialogue to advance shared priorities.

Special attention was devoted to collaboration within the framework of the Central Asia - Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum.

Following the talks, both sides agreed to continue close coordination in preparing bilateral and multilateral events at the highest and high levels.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree appointing Mukhtar Tleuberdi as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.