Kazakhstan, South Korea explore opportunities for digital health practices

During the meeting on Monday, the parties discussed innovative solutions in healthcare digitalization, using the example of a hospital that combines a regional emergency medical center, hospice and palliative care, and comprehensive care through automation and robotics of medical services.

The discussions also covered the prospects and opportunities for implementing leading digital medical practices in Kazakhstan, particularly at medical institutions in the West Kazakhstan region.

Gabidulla Ospankulov discussed government support measures, tax incentives, and the advantages of the country's investment climate.

The participants also discussed an investment project to build a multidisciplinary clinic.

Waycen, a South Korean medical artificial intelligence (AI MedTech) company, specializes in developing AI solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of oncological diseases, as well as precision medicine platforms for all stages of cancer treatment.

Meninblox develops large language models (LLMs) for medicine and AI solutions to improve the efficiency of medical services. The company's key product is the MediKoGPT platform, a specialized medical language model trained on verified medical data. Using this platform, the company develops AI assistants and digital services to optimize communication between doctors, patients, and medical institutions.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, brain scans revealed new clues about autism and social bonds.