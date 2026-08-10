Kazakhstan, South Korea expand investment partnership

The delegation held a series of meetings with the management of major companies, government institutions, and business associations.

It is reported that the meetings focused on expanding trade and economic cooperation, attracting Korean capital and advanced technologies, as well as joint projects in priority sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.

Photo source: gov.kz

During a meeting with Lee Sang-jun, Vice President for International Cooperation at the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), measures to facilitate the implementation of investment projects by Korean companies in Kazakhstan in the fields of industry, artificial intelligence, green energy, and electric vehicle manufacturing were discussed.

With the leadership of the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND), promising areas of cooperation were identified in the development of Alatau City, the Middle Corridor, and transport and logistics infrastructure.

Photo source: gov.kz

With YPP Corporation, the parties discussed a green energy project, including the production of green hydrogen and ammonia.

Meetings with Hyundai Engineering and LX International focused on projects in infrastructure, energy and petrochemicals, critical minerals, logistics and high technologies.

Particular attention was paid to attracting Korean companies to the development of industrial and special economic zones.

Following the visit, the parties reaffirmed their interest in further expanding investment cooperation and implementing joint projects in priority sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan and South Korea are expanding cooperation on rare metals.