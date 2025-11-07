Kazakhstan, South Korea continue strengthening ties

During the talks with Chung Eui-hae, the interlocutors noted traditionally friendly and trusting relations between the two countries, as well as mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Deputy Minister Bakayev highlighted the steady and dynamic development of bilateral relations, particularly the sustainable and trust-based political dialogue, along with the expansion of trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

Special attention was paid to promoting joint efforts within the framework of the “Central Asia – Republic of Korea” dialogue. The parties agreed to continue close coordination to ensure the successful organization of upcoming high- and top-level events within this format.

The talks with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Jin A were focused on multilateral agenda issues.

The parties exchanged views on prospects for strengthening constructive cooperation between Astana and Seoul at international platforms, including within the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In addition, the Deputy Minister held a meeting with the Executive Director of the Secretariat of the “Central Asia – Republic of Korea” Cooperation Forum, Rhee Jong Kook, and visited the Seoul Cyber University.

