Kazakhstan and Slovenia deepen political and economic ties

During the Tuesday meeting in Ljubljana, the parties reviewed the political and diplomatic outcomes of 2025. Discussing current issues of bilateral cooperation, they aligned their positions on key cooperation areas and reaffirmed agreements previously reached at the highest and senior levels. Both sides emphasized their commitment to further deepening political dialogue and expanding cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, innovation, transport and logistics, and cultural spheres.

Special emphasis was placed on the substantive preparation of the 5th session of the Intergovernmental Commission in 2026, to be co‑chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the two countries, the establishment of a Business Council with the participation of interested business circles, and the holding of political consultations between the foreign ministries. Practical visa issues were also addressed.

Both sides emphasized the priority of advancing cooperation in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, transport and logistics within the framework of the Middle Corridor, energy partnership, industrial cooperation, as well as in education, science, and culture.

The Kazakh diplomat congratulated Slovenia on its successful presidency of the UN Security Council in December 2025, highly appreciating its contribution to the protection of human rights and freedoms, conflict prevention, and the promotion of gender equality.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the counterparts confirmed their readiness to deepen bilateral relations and develop constructive, mutually beneficial cooperation.

