    Kazakhstan, Germany pledge stronger сooperation in trade, investment, and culture

    16:20, 26 January 2026

    Kazakhstan and Germany have discussed bilateral relations and outlined priorities for further cooperation, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    The issue was on agenda of a meeting between the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kazakhstan, Monika Iwersen.

    The sides agreed to strengthen ties in trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

    Minister Kosherbayev highlighted the importance of advancing joint investment projects and expanding business-to-business engagement.

    Ambassador Iwersen reaffirmed Berlin’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Astana, both bilaterally and within international forums.

    The parties also exchanged views on current interregional and global issues.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that India had announced the introduction of free visas for citizens of Kazakhstan for a period of up to 30 days.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
