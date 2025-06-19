Kazakhstan, Singapore to deepen trade and economic ties

The parties highly valued the outcomes of the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Singapore in May 2024 and agreed to continue implementing the agreements reached during the visit, the press service of the Kazakh MFA said.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The sides discussed prospects for further deepening trade and economic ties, strengthening investment, transport and logistics cooperation, as well as cooperation within international and regional organizations.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In addition, the diplomats exchanged views on the topical issues of the global and regional agenda and confirmed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Ethiopia explored the prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy, information technology, and culture.