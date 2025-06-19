Kazakhstan, Singapore to deepen trade and economic ties
Kazakhstan and Singapore enjoy a longstanding and robust partnership built on mutual respect, trust and common interests. This is what Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev said at a meeting with Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to Kazakhstan, Zulkifli Baharudin, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The parties highly valued the outcomes of the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Singapore in May 2024 and agreed to continue implementing the agreements reached during the visit, the press service of the Kazakh MFA said.
The sides discussed prospects for further deepening trade and economic ties, strengthening investment, transport and logistics cooperation, as well as cooperation within international and regional organizations.
In addition, the diplomats exchanged views on the topical issues of the global and regional agenda and confirmed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue.
