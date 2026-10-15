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    Kazakhstan, Singapore discuss strengthening bilateral partnership

    06:40, 15 October 2026

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi received the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Singapore in Kazakhstan Talgat Chinikeyev, Qazinform News Agency cited the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service. 

    Kazakhstan, Singapore discuss strengthening bilateral partnership
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    During the meeting, the parties discussed the activities of the Honorary Consulate and exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore.

    Special attention was given to joint projects, including the strategic involvement of the Singaporean company Changi Airports International in the construction and development of Kazakhstan's airport infrastructure.

    The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening trade, economic, and investment partnerships.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that starting October 20, Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines would operate two flights a week from Shymkent to Singapore, with a transit stop in Sanya, China.

    Kazakhstan Singapore Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Southeast Asia Government of Kazakhstan
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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