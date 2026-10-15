Kazakhstan, Singapore discuss strengthening bilateral partnership

During the meeting, the parties discussed the activities of the Honorary Consulate and exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore.

Special attention was given to joint projects, including the strategic involvement of the Singaporean company Changi Airports International in the construction and development of Kazakhstan's airport infrastructure.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening trade, economic, and investment partnerships.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that starting October 20, Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines would operate two flights a week from Shymkent to Singapore, with a transit stop in Sanya, China.