Kazakhstan signs investment deal to build exclusive terminal at Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port

Under the agreement on joint utilization of Shahid Rajaee Port's capabilities, Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization will allocate land in the port's vicinity, while Kazakhstan is tasked with submitting a commercial proposal to Iran within 30 days.

During the signing ceremony, Head of Ports and Maritime Organization Saeed Rasouli highlighted Iran's role as gateway for Kazakhstan's access to international waters and reaffirmed Iran's commitment to facilitating Kazakhstan’s investments to boost cross-border transit and trade logistics.

With 1,800 kilometers of coastline and access to high seas, the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys significant potential to develop transit and logistics cooperation with neighboring countries, he noted.

Earlier it was reported that Tajikistan and Iran discussed realization of joint projects on processing of minerals.