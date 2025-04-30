EN
    Tajikistan, Iran discuss realization of joint projects on processing of minerals

    16:07, 30 April 2025

    The Minister of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir held a meeting with head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Mohammad Aghajanlou, Khovar reports. 

    Tajikistan, Iran discuss realization of joint projects on processing of minerals
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The meeting was held within the framework of the Exhibition of Export Potential of the Islamic Republic of Iran. During the meeting, the parties also discussed the implementation of joint projects in the field of industry and processing of minerals.

    Also within the framework of IranExpo 2025 on April 29, Minister of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir met with Deputy of the First Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran for International Cooperation Ali Najafi.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of expanding bilateral ties and regional cooperation, paying special attention to the prospects of industrial cooperation. The Tajik side proposed to consider the possibility of establishing an industrial park in the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan with the participation of Iranian investments and technologies.

    As earlier reported, Kyrgyzstan began engineering works on border with Tajikistan. 

